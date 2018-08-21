FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, Nebraska coach John Cook calls a play during the team’s NCAA women’s volleyball tournament semifinal against Kansas, in Omaha, Neb. The defending national champion Nebraska volleyball team has the same high expectations even though eight of its 15 players are newcomers. The second-ranked Cornhuskers have won two of the last three national titles and haven’t missed the final four since 2014.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, Nebraska coach John Cook calls a play during the team’s NCAA women’s volleyball tournament semifinal against Kansas, in Omaha, Neb. The defending national champion Nebraska volleyball team has the same high expectations even though eight of its 15 players are newcomers. The second-ranked Cornhuskers have won two of the last three national titles and haven’t missed the final four since 2014. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, Nebraska coach John Cook calls a play during the team’s NCAA women’s volleyball tournament semifinal against Kansas, in Omaha, Neb. The defending national champion Nebraska volleyball team has the same high expectations even though eight of its 15 players are newcomers. The second-ranked Cornhuskers have won two of the last three national titles and haven’t missed the final four since 2014. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo

College Sports

Nebraska volleyball team has new faces, same expectations

By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer

August 21, 2018 01:42 PM

The defending national champion Nebraska volleyball team has the same high expectations even though eight of its 15 players are newcomers.

The second-ranked Cornhuskers have won two of the last three national titles and haven't missed the final four since 2014. They open the season Friday night at home against No. 7 Florida in a rematch of teams that played for the 2017 national title.

The Huskers finished last season 32-4 and are on a 19-match win streak.

Stanford begins the season at No. 1. The team is led by 2017 national player of the year Kathryn Plummer.

  Comments  