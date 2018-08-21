Nebraska volleyball team has new faces, same expectations

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, Nebraska coach John Cook calls a play during the team’s NCAA women’s volleyball tournament semifinal against Kansas, in Omaha, Neb. The defending national champion Nebraska volleyball team has the same high expectations even though eight of its 15 players are newcomers. The second-ranked Cornhuskers have won two of the last three national titles and haven’t missed the final four since 2014. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo