Graduate transfers bring winning experience to Vols’ rebuild

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2018, file photo, Tennessee quarterback Keller Chryst (19) runs on the field during the first NCAA college football practice of the season in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee has added players from some of the nation’s most successful programs in an attempt to jump-start the Volunteers’ return to Southeastern Conference contention. Tennessee’s graduate transfers include Christ, former Alabama offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy andformer Michigan State running back Madre London and former Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst. Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File Caitie McMekin