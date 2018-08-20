LSU freshman offensive lineman Chasen Hines changed his number and has a new nickname as a result
LSU freshman offensive lineman Chasen Hines changed his number and has a new nickname as a result Twitter Screenshot @chasen_hines
LSU freshman offensive lineman Chasen Hines changed his number and has a new nickname as a result Twitter Screenshot @chasen_hines

College Sports

Jersey change gives this LSU Tigers player the perfect name-number combination

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

August 20, 2018 10:01 AM

Former four-star recruit Chasen Hines has already experienced some change at LSU, having moved from defensive tackle to offensive guard this summer. Last week, Hines had another big change last week, one that actually spawned a new nickname for the true freshman.

Hines changed his jersey number from 52 to 57, an apparent reference to Heinz 57. Per The Advocate, head athletic trainer Jack Marucci recommended the number to Hines, who had missed four practices before returning to the team Thursday.

Hines has apparently taken to the new nickname, as his name on Twitter now appears as Hines57.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

  Comments  