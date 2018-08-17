Louisville football head coach Bobby Petrino on Friday delivered some confident remarks about the Cardinals’ season opening game against Alabama that will be played Sept. 1
Louisville football head coach Bobby Petrino on Friday delivered some confident remarks about the Cardinals’ season opening game against Alabama that will be played Sept. 1 Twitter.com/CoachPetrinoUL

Louisville’s Bobby Petrino makes bold prediction about game with Alabama

By Jared Peck

August 17, 2018 04:09 PM

College football team kickoff luncheons are generally pretty tame affairs. But Louisville’s added a little spice when head coach Bobby Petrino had this to say about the Cardinals’ first opponent, Alabama:

“I believe we’re gonna go beat em. And we will go beat em.”

Those were Petrino’s final remarks at the event, first reported by ESPNLouiville.com’s Jason Anderson. The sold out luncheon was held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in downtown Louisville.

Louisville and Alabama meet in the season opening Camping World Kickoff in Orlando, Fla., at 8 p.m. Sept. 1. Alabama is the defending national champion with Madison Southern star Damien Harris returning for his senior year at tailback for the Crimson Tide.

