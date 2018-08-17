Tennessee bolsters secondary with another four-star recruit

Tennessee landed its 19th overall commit and fourth defensive back in the class of 2019 Friday when four-star prospect Jaylen McCollough announced his college choice on Twitter.
McCollough, a 6-foot, 194-pound safety out of Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, had offers from 21 other schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Southern California.
Nicknamed “Tank” as a toddler, because of his tendency to knock things over, the moniker has stuck during his football career.
“When I’m on the field, people call me Tank. That’s it,” McCollough told former SECCountry.com writer Chris Kirschner this year. “I’m a physical player. That’s how I grew up playing. I have a great football IQ and that puts me ahead of the game, too.”
“I Am Officially Committed To The University Of Tennessee #GBO #PruittEra #119,” McCollough tweeted Friday morning.
McCollough is the No. 131 overall prospect and No. 10 safety in the class of 2019, according to the 247Sports.com Composite Index.
McCollough had been leaning toward the Vols for months, according to several reports.
“Tennessee just felt like home,” McCollough told 247Sports’ Rusty Mansell on Thursday.
Comments