One of the LSU Tigers’ departing quarterbacks announces where he’s headed next

On Tuesday, LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Lowell Narcisse announced he was leaving the Tigers program. Two days later, Narcisse let the world know where he’s headed next.

Narcisse tweeted on Thursday he is transferring to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, a school in Perkinston, Mississippi. Narcisse joins a team that won five games in the 2017 season.

I will be attending Mississippi Gulf Coast Community college this fall — Lowell Narcisse Jr. (@L_Narcisse2) August 16, 2018

Narcisse redshirted with the Tigers in 2017. The St. James, Louisiana, native joined LSU as a four-star dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017.

Narcisse’s departure from LSU preceded Justin McMillan also announcing plans to leave the program. Due to their losses, LSU’s quarterback battle is now between Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan.