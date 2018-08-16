Heisman runner-up Love has lots of help on Stanford offense

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, Stanford running back Bryce Love, left, carries the ball as Washington linebacker Connor O’Brien attempts to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif. After almost single-handedly carrying Stanford’s offense last season with a breakaway run seemingly every week, Bryce Love figures to get plenty of help in 2018. The Cardinal enter the season with one of their most potent offenses in years surrounding their record-setting back who passed up a chance at the NFL for one more year on The Farm. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo