Another quarterback has announced he’s leaving the LSU Tigers football program

On Tuesday, the LSU Tigers lost a quarterback in rising sophomore Lowell Narcisse. One day later, another quarterback chose to leave.

Rising junior quarterback Justin McMillan announced he is transferring from LSU. McMillan, who graduated this summer, is eligible to play immediately at his new school and has two years of eligibility remaining.

McMillan came to LSU as a three-star dual-threat quarterback from Cedar Hill, Texas, in the Class of 2015. McMillan appeared in only one game in 2017, making one rushing attempt in the Tigers’ victory over Auburn.

In his two years with the team, McMillan has a total of one pass completion on one attempt for 19 yards and two rushing attempts for two yards.

The departures of McMillan and Narcisse leaves Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan as the lone quarterbacks competing for the starting job.