‘There’s no crying on the yacht!’ Cats hit the high seas.

Kentucky took its off day in the Bahamas to the open water Friday on, what else, a Cat-amaran.
Photos and videos from the Kentucky men’s basketball Twitter account showed Coach John Calipari helping players with sunscreen and jumping in the water for some snorkeling.
One of the tweets recalls one of Calipari’s famous refrains whenever he’s asked about the difficulties of coaching at UK. “There’s no crying on the yacht!”
Kentucky returns to action in the Bahamas at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised, electricity permitting, on the SEC Network.
Comments