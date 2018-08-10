The Kentucky men’s basketball team took a trip out on a catamaran Friday for some snorkeling during a break in its basketball trip.
‘There’s no crying on the yacht!’ Cats hit the high seas.

By Jared Peck

August 10, 2018 03:03 PM

Kentucky took its off day in the Bahamas to the open water Friday on, what else, a Cat-amaran.

Photos and videos from the Kentucky men’s basketball Twitter account showed Coach John Calipari helping players with sunscreen and jumping in the water for some snorkeling.

One of the tweets recalls one of Calipari’s famous refrains whenever he’s asked about the difficulties of coaching at UK. “There’s no crying on the yacht!”

Kentucky returns to action in the Bahamas at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised, electricity permitting, on the SEC Network.

A power outage interrupted Kentucky’s game Thursday night. As Quade Green recalled the eerie darkness, the lights went out again.

