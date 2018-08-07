Former 4-star recruit left this SEC program to join this college football team

Former Ole Miss tight end Jacob Mathis is now a USF Bull, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Mathis, who was a 4-star recruit from Tampa’s Berkeley Prep, did not play the previous two seasons with the Rebels.
In high school, he had career-high 874 receiving yards, according to MaxPreps, as a junior and tallied 20 receiving touchdowns in his final two seasons combined.
“We’re still just waiting, [because] we just don’t know yet,” USF coach Charlie Strong told the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s here. He’s practicing and he’s getting the work in. I think he’ll be a great addition for us. We’ve just got to get some things cleared up through the NCAA.”
Former Ole Miss players have gained immediate eligibility upon transferring following the NCAA sanctions leveled against the Rebels for various infractions.
That includes former IMG Academy quarterback Shea Patterson, who is expected to start for Michigan this fall.
