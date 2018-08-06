Chase Elliott and his pit crew celebrate after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Here’s how Georgia coach Kirby Smart inspired Chase Elliott in first NASCAR victory

By Jason Dill

August 06, 2018 10:45 AM

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart played a role in Chase Elliott’s first NASCAR victory on Sunday.

Before winning the race at Watkins Glen International in New York, Elliott said he watched a video of Smart’s speech at last month’s SEC Media Days, where the Bulldogs football coach referenced pressure is a privilege.

“The pressure is really a privilege,” Smart told the Associated Press. “... Those are things we embrace at the University of Georgia. We can’t run from those things.

Elliot, a Georgia native, said in his post-race TV interview: “I had that on repeat this morning on the bus. Just thinking about it. I thought we had a chance (Sunday), and I wanted to make sure that if we were in a position to capitalize, we did.”

Elliott’s first NASCAR Cup victory came by more than 7.5 seconds over Martin Truex, Jr.

