Miami Hurricanes tight end Michael Irvin II injures knee and will undergo surgery

The Miami Hurricanes have been hit by their first major injury of 2018 fall football camp.
Those two true freshman elite tight ends that Miami fans can’t wait to see— the nation’s No. 1 former prep star Brevin Jordan and fellow high school great Will Mallory — will undoubtedly be on the field even sooner than some expected.
University of Miami junior tight end Michael Irvin II sustained a medial collateral ligament injury in his right knee earlier this week and will undergo surgery that is expected to sideline him for four months, UM announced on Wednesday.
Irvin will have surgery this week at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center on campus “and is expected to make a full recovery,’’ UM said in a released statement.
Irvin, the son of UM great and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin, is from Fort Lauderdale and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He played in 12 games last season, catching nine passes for 78 yards.
This story will be updated.
Comments