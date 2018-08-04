This nationally regarded UM terror at linebacker aims to be a ‘bad boy’ in a good way

On the opening day of the 2018 Miami Hurricanes fall fooball camp, a leaner, maybe even meaner middle linebacker Shaq Quarterman refused to even contemplate that this could signal the beginning of “the last run’’ he and fellow junior starters Zach McCloud and Michael Pinckney might have together as Hurricanes.





Not when that “natty championship’’ he has dreamed about since his freshman season is still out of reach.

Not when the Canes exploded out of the 2017 starting gate 10-0 and ranked as high as No. 2 in the College Football Playoff standings, then lost their last three games and what certainly would have been a spot in the playoffs.

“Never. Not now. I don’t think about the end of the season,’’ Quarterman, considered one of the nation’s finest linebackers, said in heat approaching 90 degrees Saturday and humidity that felt even worse at Greentree Field.





“Coach Diaz likes to say,’’ Quarterman noted of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, adding, “I don’t know if he likes me saying it, but, ‘You don’t worry about the guy with the gun when there’s a guy with a knife right in front of you.’

“I’m focused on LSU, playing them in Dallas. That’s what I’m focused on right now.”

Quarterman, now 233 pounds, down 12 from last season, was a freshman All-American who two seasons later as a Butkus Award and Bednarik Award candidate, has 164 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups and a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

He said his teammates’ conditioning levels are “way past” what they were at the same time last year. “That’s always good to see the first day.





“They put the ‘vet’ tag on me,’’ he said, conjuring an opposite image of him and Pinckney and McCloud during their earliest days at UM, when they became the first trio of freshmen Canes to ever start together at linebacker. “I’ve grown a lot since I was that 255-[pound] chunky boy.

“I remember what it was like being a young guy and really not having the older guys we have now. When you have the right guys ahead of the young guys to lead them, that’s how you build dynasties and that’s what we’re doing right now.’’

He said he “had to’’ lose the weight to “be more precise, be able to run longer, be able to endure a whole game. It’s about full effort every play and if I could do that [I’d be] a bad boy.’’

Quarterman, as well as receiver Ahmmon Richards, who returned to practice for the first time since knee surgery toward the end of the season, said the lofty preseason rankings — the latest being No. 8 in the Amway Coaches Poll — meant little.

“We don’t care about the rankings — at all,’’ Quarterman said. “It’s the standard, that’s the only thing we live by. We fell short of the standard last year but we’re going to keep working toward it. Every year we get better and better.’’

This story will be updated.