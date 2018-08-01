Manziel to make CFL debut against Hamilton Tiger-Cats

FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file phtoo, Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel throws during practice in Montreal. The Alouettes announced that Manziel will be their starter Friday night, Aug. 3, 2018, when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner began the season with Hamilton and was dealt to Montreal on July 22 in a five-player deal that also included two first-round draft picks. The Canadian Press via AP, File Ryan Remiorz