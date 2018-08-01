COLLEGE FOOTBALL ’18: New redshirt rule in place for coaches

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2016, file photo, Oregon State quarterback Marcus McMaryion (3) throws from the end zone under pressure from Stanford defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (66) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif. Stanford coach David Shaw said in 2014 the coaches had decided to redshirt Phillips, who turned into one of the most productive defensive linemen in school history. Injuries forced them to reconsider. The injured veterans returned after two games, but Phillips kept playing rather than returning to the practice squad. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo