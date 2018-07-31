‘This is a dead program walking’: Anonymous SEC coach tears into the Ole Miss Rebels

Athlon Sports released their annual story featuring anonymous SEC coaches commenting on the other teams in the conference. Ole Miss was among the teams discussed, and one coach didn’t hold back.

“I don’t care what anyone says or how they try to spin it there, this is a dead program walking. At least for a couple of years,” one coach told Athlon Sports. “They lost an elite quarterback and receiver because they didn’t want to hang around for the NCAA fallout, and they’re still dealing with that on the road in recruiting. Hey, there’s no honor among thieves in recruiting. The big thing right now is what happens with the NCAA. Once that gets resolved, you at least have a plan.”

The coach was referring to the departures of quarterback Shea Patterson, who transferred to Michigan, as well as wide receiver Van Jefferson, now at Florida. The NCAA handed down an additional one-year postseason ban to Ole Miss as well as recruiting restrictions and probation, which the athletic department is currently appealing.

Another coach told Athlon Sports that Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke may ultimately become a fall guy for the Rebels.

“There were some really qualified coaches who wanted that job, but only with a significant commitment to security. I’m talking six or seven years of commitment,” the second SEC coach told Athlon Sports. “I truly believe that’s why Matt was retained. It’s easy to move on from him once it hits rock bottom. And I don’t say that lightly because I really enjoy Matt. He’s a good guy who’s in an untenable situation.”

While Luke and the other Ole Miss coaches have faced setbacks due to the violations, the Rebels do have 25 commitments in the Class of 2019, good enough to be ranked 13th in the nation per 247Sports.

The Rebels open the 2018 season against Texas Tech on Sept. 1.