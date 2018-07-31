Kentucky to wear uniform fans have been ‘begging for’ in the Bahamas

Kentucky Coach John Calipari unveiled three new uniforms designed especially for the trip to the Bahamas, but added his team wouldn’t be favored to win many games on the preseason trip.
“The teams that we’re playing there should beat us,” Calipari said in a late Monday afternoon post on his website’s Twitter account. “I’m hoping that we can go 1-3. But I’m more concerned about what I see, what I learn, what we figure out about this team, how we play going forward.”
Regardless of how the team plays, they’ll be sporting a little bit of a different look with a black alternate uniform in addition to the traditional blue and white. Calipari said fans have been “begging for” the black uniform.
Critics of UK’s checkerboard pattern should be pleased with the temporary designs. The black uniforms have no hint of the much-discussed pattern. However the white and the blue shorts have a four square check on the side panels. It’s much more subtle than what has been the team’s regular-season look for the past few years.
A warm-up hoodie has the checkerboard as the fill in a chest emblem of the state of Kentucky.
Kentucky last wore a black alternate uniform in the 2008-09 season as a tribute to the late Bill Keightley, UK’s longtime equipment manager.
Calipari also provided an update on the last few practices, noting that he’s been mixing up the lineups.
Just one day had Keldon (Johnson) with Tyler (Herro) because they’ve had to go against each other and that’s been an absolute war,” Calipari said. “The guards are putting so much pressure on the ball and doing some good stuff, but it’s really early.”
Kentucky plays four games over five days beginning Aug. 8 in the Bahamas. All games will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.
