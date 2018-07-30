Florida State’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ recruiting event lands third commit in three days

Florida State landed another 2019 commitment on Monday.

Outside linebacker Kalen DeLoach, who is from Savannah, Georgia, pledged to the Seminoles, which marked the third recruit FSU snagged off its Saturday Night Live (SNL) recruiting event held over the weekend at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

DeLoach, a consensus 4-star recruit, picked the Seminoles over Clemson, Michigan and a slew of SEC programs. In April, Deloach tweeted his top nine that included Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and South Carolina from the SEC.

Only Auburn was reportedly in Deloach’s top three by the end. According to Rivals, DeLoach chose the Seminoles over Auburn and Michigan.

“It was a tough decision, but I kept going back to what school I best fit at and it was Florida State,” DeLoach told Rivals. “When I was at Florida State, the players, the coaches, the atmosphere — everything just felt right.”

On Sunday, Laurel, Mississippi offensive lineman Charles Cross and Lakeland, Florida’s Brendan Gant, a defensive back at Kathleen High, each committed to the Seminoles.

FSU’s 2019 recruiting class rose from 17th nationally to No. 10 in the nation, according to the latest 247 Sports rankings.

DeLoach is ranked as the No. 17 outside linebacker for the 2019 recruiting class, and FSU has one other outside linebacker commit for the class in Jaleel McRae, who plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.