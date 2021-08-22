Diggins-Smith, Taurasi lead Mercury past Dream, 84-69

Sports

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 25 points and seven assists, Diana Taurasi added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 84-69 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Brittney Griner had 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Mercury had a 47-24 rebounding edge.

Odyssey Sims led Atlanta (6-17) with 16 points. Monique Billings had 15.

LYNX 101, SKY 95

CHICAGO (AP) — Layshia Claredon scored 18 points, Crystal Dangerfield had nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and Minnesota beat Chicago.

Kayla McBride also scored 16 points, Sylvia Fowles added 15 points and three blocks and Napheesa Collier had 14 points Minnesota (14-9).

Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley scored 27 points apiece for Chicago (11-12).

