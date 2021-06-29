Sports

Jones returns to lift Sun to rout of short-handed Mystics

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Jonquel Jones scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in her return from the EuroBasket tournament, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 90-71 on Tuesday night.

Jones, who recently got back from Spain, had to pass multiple COVID-19 tests before playing the Mystics. She got going early, collecting a double double in the first half with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Jasmine Thomas made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Brionna Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut (11-5). DeWanna Bonner tied a career high with seven assists, and she also grabbed eight rebounds.

Washington only had six healthy players available. Natasha Cloud (ankle) was a late scratch from the lineup, and Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Elena Delle Donne (back) are still out.

Tina Charles scored 26 points, reaching 25-plus points for a fifth straight game, for Washington (7-9).

DREAM 73, LIBERTY 69

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 18 points, including a go-ahead basket with 58.2 seconds left, and the Dream beat the Liberty.

Williams gave Atlanta a 71-69 lead on a baseline jumper. Betnijah Laney had multiple chances at the other end for New York, but Crystal Bradford blocked her second attempt.

Chennedy Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 18.4 seconds left to give Atlanta a three-point lead. Sami Whitcomb was off on a 3-pointer and Williams sealed it with a free throw.

Bradford set career highs with 14 points and seven rebounds for Atlanta (6-9).

Laney had 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists for New York (8-9).

  Comments  

Hockey

Lightning shut out of NHL Awards

Hockey

Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev blossoming into sound two-way defenseman

MLB & Atlanta Braves

Luis Robert is medically cleared to increase baseball activities, White Sox center fielder could begin a rehab assignment in about 4 weeks

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service