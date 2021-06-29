Jones returns to lift Sun to rout of short-handed Mystics

Jonquel Jones scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in her return from the EuroBasket tournament, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 90-71 on Tuesday night.

Jones, who recently got back from Spain, had to pass multiple COVID-19 tests before playing the Mystics. She got going early, collecting a double double in the first half with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Jasmine Thomas made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Brionna Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut (11-5). DeWanna Bonner tied a career high with seven assists, and she also grabbed eight rebounds.

Washington only had six healthy players available. Natasha Cloud (ankle) was a late scratch from the lineup, and Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Elena Delle Donne (back) are still out.

Tina Charles scored 26 points, reaching 25-plus points for a fifth straight game, for Washington (7-9).

DREAM 73, LIBERTY 69

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 18 points, including a go-ahead basket with 58.2 seconds left, and the Dream beat the Liberty.

Williams gave Atlanta a 71-69 lead on a baseline jumper. Betnijah Laney had multiple chances at the other end for New York, but Crystal Bradford blocked her second attempt.

Chennedy Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 18.4 seconds left to give Atlanta a three-point lead. Sami Whitcomb was off on a 3-pointer and Williams sealed it with a free throw.

Bradford set career highs with 14 points and seven rebounds for Atlanta (6-9).

Laney had 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists for New York (8-9).