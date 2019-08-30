Sports

Sun clinch top three seed in playoffs with win over New York

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Courtney Williams scored 26 points and Alyssa Thomas added 20 and nine rebounds to lead Connecticut to a 94-84 win over New York on Friday night.

Connecticut (22-9) assured itself of finishing no lower than the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The Sun are a half-game behind Washington (22-8) for the top seed. The Mystics play at Dallas on Saturday night.

The Sun led 50-41 at halftime before New York went on a 21-7 run and lead 61-57 with 2:20 left in the third quarter. Connecticut responded with a 10-0 run to end the quarter and never trailed again.

Marine Johannes led New York (9-22) with 21 points. The Liberty rested Tina Charles.

  Comments  