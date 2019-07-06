Dream get 1st road win of season, beat Storm 77-66

Tiffany Hayes scored 21 points, Brittney Sykes had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 77-66 on Friday night.

Atlanta (3-9) got its first win on the road this season by snapping a four-game overall losing streak. The Dream entered with their worst road start to a season since 2008.

Elizabeth Williams added 10 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta.

Natasha Howard had 20 points and seven rebounds for Seattle (8-8). She scored 13 of Seattle's 24 points in the first half as the Storm shot just 32% from the field and trailed by eight points. Jordin Canada finished with 15 points and Alysha Clark added 12.

Seattle lost for the third straight time at home after opening 5-0 in games at the University of Washington and in nearby Everett as KeyArena undergoes renovation.