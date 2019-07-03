The United States knows its World Cup final opponent. It’s the reigning European champs

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Ninety minutes couldn’t separate the Netherlands and Sweden in a 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France on Wednesday.

Both teams kept clean sheets through regulation, though each team rattled a shot off the post or crossbar.

That led to extra time, where one of the most unlikely players to score ended up with the match winning goal.

Jackie Groenen, who had two international goals on her resume prior to the semifinal, scored in the 99th minute to lead the Netherlands past Sweden, 1-0, and earn a spot in Sunday’s final against the world’s No. 1-ranked team, the United States.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

JACKIE GROENEN! THE NETHERLANDS LEAD IN EXTRA TIME! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/rD1mbZ327J — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2019

The Dutch are the reigning European champions, but making their first-ever trip to the Women’s World Cup final.

Groenen was their eighth different goal scorer in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The 24-year-old midfielder signed a contract with Manchester United, the club’s first overseas signing in women’s soccer, in May.

Sweden plays England in Saturday’s third-place message.