Sun push franchise-record, regular-season home streak to 13

Shekinna Stricklen made seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 86-76 on Friday night to extend their franchise-record, regular-season home winning streak to 13 games.

Jonquel Jones added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Jasmine Thomas had 13 points with nine assists for Connecticut (9-1). The Sun have won seven straight overall.

Jessica Breland had 17 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (2-6). The Dream have lost six of seven.

STORM 84, SPARKS 62

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Jewell Loyd made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Seattle beat Los Angeles in Storm coach Dan Hughes' season debut.

The 64-year-old coach shared his cancer diagnosis before the season began and underwent surgery to remove a carcinoid tumor in his digestive tract on May 14. The Storm went 5-4 in his absence with assistant Gary Kloppenburg acting as head coach.

Natasha Howard added 20 points and nine rebounds for defending champion Seattle (6-4).

Nneka Ogwumike scored 10 points for Los Angeles (4-5).

FEVER 76, SKY 69

CHICAGO (AP) — Erica Wheeler had 28 points and eight assists, rookie Teaira McCowan added 10 points and 13 rebounds and Indiana beat Chicago.

Indiana (5-5) is one victory shy of matching its victory total from last season.

Diamond DeShields scored 19 points for Chicago (5-3).