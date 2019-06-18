Would you take a bullet for a UGA National Championship? These 1,000 people said yes

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the Bulldogs’ session on the Woodruff Practice Fields in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

What are you willing to do for your beloved college football team to win a national championship?

Specifically, one with a long title drought such as the University of Georgia.

Well, a Georgia radio station posed a hypothetical Tuesday with a poll question posted on Twitter. The question, from 930 The Ref in Athens, was, “Would you take a non-lethal gunshot to the thigh in exchange for a UGA football national championship?”

Yes, they really went to that level.

Per a (strange) conversation we are having on the Morning Show...



Would you take a NON LETHAL gunshot to the thigh in exchange for a UGA Football National Championship? — 960 The Ref (@960theref) June 18, 2019

As of late Tuesday morning, the poll had more than 2,500 votes and 53 percent of respondents voted yes.

Here’s a sample of some of the reactions:

As long as dawg nation promises to pay for my hospital bill, I'll do it — Dawgsontop (@dawgsontop2017) June 18, 2019

I would take it in both legs!!! — nick thompson (@nickmthompson08) June 18, 2019

Where do I sign up? — Will Jones (@WillJones___) June 18, 2019

Jake Fromm pulling the trigger, he’s accurate enough where it would just graze me. — Justin Drew (@JustinPhiDrew) June 18, 2019

Twice! — Patrick Hill (@pathill_2) June 18, 2019

I love UGA as much as anyone but no, I would have to pass. If you would do this I believe you may need to re-evaluate things do you think? — Mark Snelling (@hannahleahsdad) June 18, 2019

I didn’t even have to think about. In fact, I read “potentially lethal” when I clicked yes. — Jimmy Ellison (@Jimmy_Ellison3) June 18, 2019

This thread is incredibly sad — Stan Mullen [Take the 8] (@StanielMullen) June 18, 2019

Georgia last won a national title in 1980. SEC rival Florida reportedly trolled the Gators with their spring game attendance figure of 39,476 to signify 39 years and 476 games since UGA won the national title in football.

UF coach Dan Mullen later said the number was random, according to multiple reports.