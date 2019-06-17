South Korea’s only goal of the Women’s World Cup was one of the tournament’s prettiest

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

For the first time in three trips to the Women’s World Cup, South Korea was in danger of failing to score a single goal on the world’s biggest stage. After back-to-back shutouts to start the 2019 Women’s World Cup, South Korea was at risk of a third scoreless match in a row against Norway on Monday in Reims, France, until Lee Geum-min and Yeo Min-ji linked up for one of the prettiest goals of the tournament to salvage a goal in a 2-1 loss.

In the 78th minute, Yeo held up the ball near the top of the box with Lee behind her. Yeo back-heeled the ball through a defender’s legs back to her fellow forward, who stayed just onside to finally put a goal home for South Korea at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Yeo Min-ji takes one back for South Korea!!!



Peep that back-heel nutmeg to set it up pic.twitter.com/oWn4HnOeNC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Although South Korea had more opportunities than Norway throughout the match, Norway hung on to clinch the runner-up spot in Group A and qualify for the knockout stage. South Korea settled for fourth in the group, ending its stay in France with three losses.

The good news for South Korea is the electric forward tandem is just coming into its prime. Yeo is 26 and Lee is just 25. Both should be back leading South Korea’s attack for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.