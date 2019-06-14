These two questionable calls helped Japan secure a World Cup win against Scotland

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Japan got its shaky start to the 2019 Women’s World Cup back on track Friday with a 2-1 win against Scotland in Rennes, France, but the victory didn’t come without some controversy.

Both of Japan’s goals in the win at Roazhon Park came with the help of some controversial calls.

The most notable of the two directly set up Japan’s second goal, which ultimately proved to be the decisive score in Japan’s first win of the group stage.

Already with a 1-0 lead, Japan sent a through ball into the box for Yuika Sugasawa to chase down.

The forward beat the Scotland defense to the ball and took a tumble in the box, earning a penalty kick from the referee, even though replay showed minimal contact on the play. Sugasawa doubled Japan’s lead with a pretty strike to the bottom-right corner of the box on the penalty attempt.

The first goal got some help from the officials, too, although not nearly as directly.

With the game scoreless in the 22nd minute, Scotland built up an attack down the left sideline and picked out an attacker near the top-left corner of the box. Although Lisa Evans was clearly not offside, the officials gave Japan a free kick and Japan broke through the first goal less than a minute later.

Take a look at both the controversial calls for yourself:

The loss leaves Scotland in a dire situation with only one more chance to pick up a win in Group D. Scotland lost its group-stage opener to England on Sunday, which leaves Scotland as the only team in the group without a point heading into the final games of the stage.

The final chance to pick up a win and potentially earn a spot in the knockout stages comes Wednesday when Scotland closes out group play against Argentina, the projected bottom-feeder of the group.