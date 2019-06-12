Germany stays perfect at World Cup. Here’s how it’ll qualify for the knockout stage

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Germany’s dominance over Spain in women’s soccer continued Wednesday, and now the Germans can clinch a Round of 16 berth before playing their final Group B match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Sara Daebritz scored the lone goal in Germany’s 1-0 victory against Spain in Valenciennes, France.

Germany’s victory extended its streak to five matches against Spain without a loss. Prior to Wednesday’s Group B clash, the Germans and Spaniards most recently played to a 0-0 draw in 2018.

Daebritz goal came toward the closing minutes of the first half after a header was parried away and Spain couldn’t clear the ball before Daebritz knocked in the rebound.

The goal pushes Germany to the brink of qualifying for the tournament’s next round. They sit atop Group B with six points and qualify if China and South Africa play to a draw Thursday or if China defeats South Africa.