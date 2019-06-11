FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Thailand live updates from group stage

A history of the USWNT in the World Cup The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT has the most World Cup titles in women's history. If they win this year, they'll be the first women's team to win back-to-back World Cups.

The United States kicks off the 2019 Women’s World Cup against Thailand at 3 p.m. in France with a Group F matchup. Stay tuned for live updates, highlights and analysis as the top-ranked United States begins the quest for its record fourth Women’s World Cup title.

32nd minute

Thailand finally got a shot off in the 28th minute, but it was quickly all United States again. More constant pressure by the United States set up a free kick just on the edge of the box and Tobin Heath sent a perfect low cross to Sam Mewes at the left post. Although Mewes couldn’t quite get a clean look, the ball trickled back to Lindsey Horan who sent an easy shot home to put the United States up 3-0.

Domination has been thorough for the United States. The United States has controlled 72 percent of possession time, and already has three corner kicks, nine shots and four shots on goal.

20th minute

Rose Lavelle is the first newcomer on the board for the United States. The midfielder, playing in her first World Cup, got some space just outside the box and fired a left-footed strike past the Thailand goalkeeper to give the United States a 2-0 lead.

It was another good play by Alex Morgan, who touched the ball off Lavelle to keep the midfielder moving forward toward the box where she could make a decision. She decided to shoot and got on the board for the first time.

12th minute

OK, now Alex Morgan has the United States’ first goal of the 2019 World Cup. After a narrow offsides call cost her a goal just seven minutes earlier, Morgan finished a header on the left side of the box to put the United States ahead 1-0.

The United States has maintained possession for 75 percent of the opening minutes and the opening goal was the result of a search for perfection. A pass came from left to right and Tobin Heath could have tried to make something happen from inside the box. Instead, the forward let the pass go by to Kelly O’Hara, who launched a perfect cross to Morgan on the far post to score. This should be a rout for the United States, as expected.

Fifth minute

For a few seconds, it looked like Alex Morgan had her first goal of the 2019 World Cup. The United States has buzzed for the first five minutes and got to set up a cross after a corner kick. Lindsey Horan won a jump ball with Thailand’s goalkeeper at the left post and knocked a ball across the goal mouth for Morgan to tap in.

Officials actually didn’t go to video-assisted review and a television replay revealed an incredibly close call with half of Morgan’s body offsides.

First minute

Things are underway in France. Most interesting lineup note is Julie Ertz playing center back. She started there at the 2015 Women’s World Cup, but has mostly been a midfielder lately.

The United States gets on the attack early and should attack often, so we’ll see how often Ertz is even tested back there.

Pregame

In just 30 minutes, the United States’ Women’s World Cup title defense will get underway against Thailand to kick off play in Group F. The United States has never lost its World Cup opener and it’s a major favorite once again to start the 2019 Women’s World Cup.





In the only previous meeting between the United States and Thailand, the United States won by nine goals at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

With the United States’ loaded front line, a similar outcome is possible Tuesday at Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, France.

Superstar striker Alex Morgan plays the center forward role in the United States’ 4-3-3 alignment, and Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath are two all-world wings getting her the ball. Behind those three are Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan and Sam Mewis, all of whom are playing in the World Cup for the first time and could be part of the next generation of attacking for the United States.

The biggest question marks for the United States come in the back end.

Alyssa Naeher was the reserve on the 2015 Women’s World Cup team, but now she’s taking over as the top goalkeeper with Hope Solo out of the picture. In front of her are Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O’Hara, another relatively inexperienced group for the United States. Both Dunn and Dahlkemper are playing in the World Cup for the first time, and O’Hara is making her first career World Cup start.

Some of the biggest names on the roster are available off the bench. A loaded group of reserves includes Mallory Pugh, Morgan Brian, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger and Christen Press.