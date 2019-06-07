This was not the start to the 2019 Women’s World Cup South Korea was hoping for

Get to know the field in the 2019 World Cup Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the teams competing in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

While not expected to defeat France on Friday, it was still a disappointing start to the 2019 Women’s World Cup for South Korea.

Why? Not just because France completely dominated South Korea 4-0 in Group A action in Paris, but because of how it unfolded.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

France finished with 21 shots (eight on goal) to South Korea’s four (one on goal). In the first half, France recorded a 16-0 edge in shots.

South Korea didn’t record its first shot until the 70th minute, as France was clearly the more skilled team. France controlled 60 percent of the possession and completed 540 passes to South Korea’s 227 completed passes.

The domination began early, too, as France forward Eugenie Le Sommer got the first goal in the ninth minute. It’s the earliest goal ever scored in a Women’s World Cup opening game.

South Korea will take on Nigeria on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in its second match of the group stage. Nigeria opens the World Cup on Saturday against Norway.