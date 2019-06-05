Violinist’s ‘Billie Jean’ rendition celebrates favorite Atlanta Braves player

Violinist celebrates favorite Atlanta Braves player with ‘Billie Jean’ rewrite Amber Dobbs decided to pay tribute to her favorite player, Max Fried, by rewriting the lyrics to Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean. The song celebrated Fried’s pitching skills to his “gorgeous hair.” The tribute was shared before a game on June 4. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Amber Dobbs decided to pay tribute to her favorite player, Max Fried, by rewriting the lyrics to Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean. The song celebrated Fried’s pitching skills to his “gorgeous hair.” The tribute was shared before a game on June 4.

A violin-playing Atlanta Braves fan decided to pay tribute to her favorite player by rewriting the lyrics to Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” and the result was hilarious and impressive.

Musician Amber Dobbs tweeted homage to Braves pitcher Max Fried on June 4, which featured her playing the violin and singing her customized lyrics. The song celebrated Fried’s pitching skills and his “gorgeous hair.”

Dobbs posted the lyrics below her post so that others could sing with her.

The original tribute post has more than 500 likes and 100 retweets so far. This isn’t the first time she’s rewritten song lyrics about the Braves. To see more of her posts, you can find her on Twitter @ambergoesviolin.

