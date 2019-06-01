WNBA: Sky beat defending champion Storm 83-79

Allie Quigley scored 25 points, Diamond DeShields added 21 and the Chicago Sky beat the defending champion Seattle Storm 83-79 on Saturday night.

In the last two minutes, Quigley scored twice to tie it before Courtney Vandersloot scored the final four points to give the Sky (1-1) the victory. Quigley and Vandersloot were married after last season.

Natasha Howard's putback gave Seattle a 77-75 lead with 2:04 to play but Quigley answered with a floater. The Storm, playing their third road game in four nights, regained the lead on Crystal Langhorne's layup. Quigley's jumper tied it at the 1:17 mark.

After a Storm miss, Vandersloot hit a pullup jumper for an 81-79 Chicago lead. She grabbed a rebound after another Seattle miss and made it a two-possession game with a layup with 14.6 remaining.

The Storm missed a pair of 3-pointers before Vandersloot, who had 11 assists and 10 points, grabbed her eighth rebound to clinch it.

Howard scored 21 points for the Storm (2-2).

LYNX 70, WINGS 67

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Damiris Dantas scored 20 points, Sylvia Fowles added 19 points and 12 rebounds and new-look Minnesota beat Dallas to improve to 3-0.

Odyssey Sims added 12 points for Minnesota. The Lynx haven't allowed their first three opponents to shoot better than 40 percent and have held them to 10 of 61 3-pointers.

Kayla Thornton led Dallas (0-2) with 12 points and rookie Arike Ogunbowale had 11.

MYSTICS 96, DREAM 75

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 21 points, Elena Delle Donne added 18 in her season debut and Washington coasted past Atlanta.

The Mystics christened their new Entertainment and Sports Arena by shooting 57 percent, led by Delle Donne, who was 5 for 5 for 10 points in the first quarter to help built a 26-16 lead.

It was 52-35 at the half as Delle Donne, who missed the season opener with a sore left knee, was 7 for 7 and Washington shot 61 percent.

Atkins finished 8 of 11 from the field with four 3-pointers. Emma Messeman added 14 points for Washington (1-1).

Tiffany Hayes and Alex Bentley each had 11 points for Atlanta (1-2).

FEVER 92, LIBERTY 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Indiana handed New York its 15th straight loss.

The Fever (2-1) scored the first 11 points of the game and made 11 of 16 shots in the first quarter to lead 26-7. The Liberty (0-2) were 2 of 22 in the period. It was 45-29 at the half, the largest halftime lead for Indiana since leading the Liberty by 30 late in the 2016 season.

Indiana beat New York 81-80 in the season-opener last weekend.

Tina Charles, had 15 points for New York. She moved into 15th place on the WNBA's career scoring list.