Our best photos from Georgia Tech’s 41-0 win over Alcorn State

Marquise Forman runs for a loss of 10-yards, fumble was forced by Brandon Adams, and recovered by Georgia Tech’s David Curry.
KirVonte Benson run for 5 yard TD making the score 20-0.
KirVonte Benson run for 5 yards on GT third scoring drive in the 2nd quarter
TaQuon Marshall celebrating after the fumble return.
fumble recovered by GTech David Curry returned 15 yards for a TD
TaQuon Marshall run for 1 yd for a TD.
Jordan Mason runs for 28 yards and GT 1st TD. Scoring drive 4 plays, 68 yards.
Running back P.J. Simmons tackled by #45 Charlie Thomas
QB TaQuon Marshall rushing for a 1st down in the 2nd quarter tackled by #32 Qwynnterrio Cole.
Kaleb Oliver with the interception late in the 2nd quarter.
Kaleb Oliver brings down P.J. Simmons after a short gain
Coach Paul Johnson on the sidelines.
