FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve argues a foul call with an official, leading to a double technical foul and Reeve’s ejection during the second half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Minneapolis. Technical fouls are up this year in the WNBA with more already called this season than last. There were 92 technical fouls given to players before the All-Star break. That’s 11 more then all of last season. There were also 30 handed out to coaches already this season. There’s still nearly 20 percent of the season left to play. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, File) AARON LAVINSKY AP