He’s charged with attacking his wife. Police say he wanted the family of 6 to die in a crash

A Kennewick man accused of attacking his wife while she drove on the highway was hoping their car would crash, killing the couple and their four kids.





Then, when his wife asked one of the kids to call 911, Ricardo Torres Larios grabbed everyone’s cellphones and threw them out the window, court documents said.

The 33-year-old told his family that anyone calling for help “would regret it,” documents said.

After his arrest in the domestic violence case, detectives say they uncovered unrelated allegations of Torres Larios raping a girl and taking pictures and videos of the attack.

Now he is locked up on $220,000 bail with seven charges stemming from two cases. He has pleaded innocent in Benton County Superior Court and has trial dates set in August.

Threats followed family gathering

Court documents show that Torres Larios’ wife was driving back to the Tri-Cities from Sunnyside on June 8 after attending a family gathering with her husband and kids.

Torres Larios, who was in the back seat, at one point began hitting his wife on the face and neck, making threats about wanting all of them to die, documents said.

Then, after tossing the phones out the window, he allegedly talked about wanting to kill his wife. She later told police she believed Torres Larios would follow through on the threats.

The family was back home in Kennewick when Torres Larios made more threats, grabbed a sledgehammer and drove off in the car, court documents said.

One of the kids then asked a person on the street to call 911 for the family, documents said.

Harassment with threats to kill

Torres Larios is charged in that case with felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

The harassment and assault include domestic violence allegations, and the harassment has the aggravating circumstance of happening within sight or sound of children.

In the sexual assault case, the young girl disclosed that Torres Larios had been raping her for several years, taking explicit pictures and videos and sometimes making her watch pornography with him, documents said.

The girl allegedly came forward because she had enough of it.

Torres Larios is charged in that case with first-degree child rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree child rape. Two of the rapes include the aggravating circumstances that it was a pattern of sexual abuse.

He has been ordered to have no contact with children and to surrender his passport to police.