These Columbus area school districts will host COVID vaccine clinics for students

Columbus area school districts are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics after the federal government recently changed eligibility requirements.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12.

The two-dose shots are free of charge for anyone eligible to receive them.

Muscogee County

The Muscogee County School District will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic June 2, from 4-7 p.m., at Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts, 1700 Midtown Drive, according to the district’s flyer.

Although the flyer says the clinic is for children ages 12-17, MCSD superintendent David Lewis told the Ledger-Enquirer the clinic is open to all eligible students, parents and employees.

The second dose will be given June 24 at the same time and location, MCSD risk management director Tracy Fox told the L-E.

Appointments are preferred but not required. Appointments can be made online at gta-vras.powerappsportals.us. Children ages 12-17 must have a parent or guardian sign a consent form.

For more information about the clinic, call the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 center for the West Central Health District at 706-653-6613. Anyone needing transportation to the clinic may call that number before May 27 for a free bus pass to the vaccination clinic, Fox said.

MCSD hosted a clinic with DPH at Kinnett Stadium in March, when more than 1,000 of 5,175 employees received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. MCSD isn’t tracking how many employees get vaccinated on their own, Fox said.

Harris County

The Harris County School District is planning to partner with the DPH to offer vaccination clinics to families during the summer, assistant superintendent for support services Shelia Baker told the L-E.

In March, HCSD employees were offered the opportunity to receive Moderna’s two-dose vaccine during a clinic with Holmes Pharmacy in Hamilton and Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine during a drive-through clinic at the high school, she said.

Combined, 197 employees were vaccinated at the clinics, said HCSD spokeswoman Rachel Crumbley. HCSD isn’t tracking how many employees get vaccinated on their own, she said.

Chattahoochee County

In March and April, the Chattahoochee County School District hosted two vaccine clinics for its employees. More than 80% of the district’s 138 employees have indicated they are completely vaccinated, superintendent Kristie Brooks told the L-E.

Tuesday, the district was scheduled to host a clinic for students in partnership with Preferred Medical Group, but not enough students registered, Brooks said. The five students who did sign up will get the vaccine at the provider’s clinic in Phenix City, she said.

With 65% of ChattCo’s 932 students residing at Fort Benning, many of them have or will be vaccinated on post, Brooks said.

Phenix City

In conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama National Guard, Phenix City Schools is hosting a clinic at Central High School for Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine.

The first shot will be administered May 20, and the second on June 10. May 12 was the registration deadline, according to the letter superintendent Randy Wilkes sent to parents.

No information was available about PCS hosting any clinic for employees.