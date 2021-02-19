Coronavirus: Latest News Newsletter

Two cases of possibly more deadly UK COVID-19 variant confirmed in Columbus

The first two cases of a faster spreading and potentially more deadly COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in Columbus.

Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam told the Ledger-Enquirer Friday that an 18-year-old male and a 32-year-old male tested positive for the variant.

The U.K. variant, also known as B.1.1.7, was first reported in the United States at the end of December 2020. It spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. U.K. scientists reported in January there was evidence that the B 1.1.7 variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared with other versions of the virus, but more studies are needed to confirm the finding. The U.K. variant could be the dominant strain in the U.S. by March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

A total of 85 cases of the U.K. variant have been confirmed in Georgia, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting. The counties are:

Georgia reported 2,281 confirmed cases, 1,402 positive rapid tests and 112 confirmed deaths on Thursday. A total of 798,785 confirmed cases and 14,358 confirmed deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service