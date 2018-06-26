This growing rage in America has one solution

Even as the nation becomes more secular, religion has not gone away. People’s sense of right and wrong and their path to salvation runs through political fights where there is no sense of grace but only the need to defeat the other side.
Scripture says to seek the welfare of the city in which you are in exile, and there you will find your welfare. (Jer. 29:7) As more people seek salvation through politics and tie their welfare to Washington, instead of their city, small political fights morph from being disagreements about public policy to moral crusades between good and evil. This is an unhealthy dynamic that shows no signs of abating.
We are in dangerous times for our republic. The predecessor of this president told Hispanic voters to go vote to punish their enemy, the Republicans, as well as telling other voters they should take guns to knife fights — a metaphor that grew into the reality of James Hodgkinson attempting the mass assassination of Republican members of Congress, opening fire at a congressional baseball practice.
I bring up Barack Obama not to claim he started it, but to note many blame Trump for starting something. Neither president started anything. They just went further — Obama further than his predecessors and Trump now further than his. President Trump, at rallies, incited violence. The left then got violent. The right turned more violent. Then Hodgkinson, which preceded leftwing mobs showing up at people’s homes, a Democratic member of Congress encouraging on the mob, and then President Trump responding in kind.
Neither side has clean hands, and both sides refuse to acknowledge it. Both cast blame on the other. The political mobs have rejected the golden rule of treating others as they themselves want to be treated and have embraced the devil’s rule of treating others as we think they deserve. What we all need is a bit more grace and a willingness to let each grow up and move on instead of anchoring everyone to their last bad act.
The only real cure for this is to turn back to our cities and seek our welfare there. It is in our neighborhoods that people of differing views see each other as neighbor and not as political adversary. It is in our town councils and boards of education that we are most likely to improve our children’s futures. Washington has become the be all-end all of American politics. We, collectively, need to insist it not be so. Washington must be constrained, and in failing to constrain Washington, we are failing to constrain the mob violence that is growing.
Whether one accepts Jesus as their Lord or thinks of Him merely as a philosopher, we all could use to heed His words. Treat people like you want to be treated, whether they reciprocate or not. Show others grace. Exercise forgiveness. And whether one believes Jesus is Lord or not, find salvation in something other than politics.
Many of the progressive activists marching in the street right now presumed they could change culture through the political process. When they failed, they became angry. Their path now is to harass and silence those with whom they disagree, presuming that stamping out dissent will lead to better times. But it is evil that preaches tolerance until it is dominant. Then it seeks to silence good. We, as a society, must respect each other’s differences and allow for dissent or we let an evil fester that will consume us all.
