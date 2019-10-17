Escaped Alaska goat caught after 2 days with public help

An escaped Alaska goat that eluded authorities for nearly two days was caught after a hunt involving requests for public assistance and sightings shared on social media, officials said.

The goat was in the custody of Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control Tuesday night, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday.

The male goat was reported missing Monday morning. Animal control officials asked the public to contact a law enforcement phone number in a social media post that was shared more than 500 times.

Two state troopers transported the animal after the goat was caught by people near a road "jumping into traffic and causing some concerns," said Ken Marsh of the Department of Public Safety.

"We definitely couldn't have done it without the help of the Samaritans," Marsh said.

Fairbanks animal control operations manager Sandy Hill could not confirm the location or exact time of the goat's capture.

"They left him in the drop-off cages last night," Hill said. "We were able to get him into his little pen and get him his breakfast this morning."

Facebook users who followed the chase updates named the goat Curry.

The owner, who was not identified, planned to initially return the goat to the herd "so he can heal from this experience. The herd he grew up in will bring him some comfort," Hill said.

The goat was not a pet, but the owner expressed a willingness to provide it a new future, Hill said.

"He has also been following the Facebook posts and wants to pardon Curry and find him a pet home," Hill said.

"I think, in the end, a really good thing is going to happen for this goat," she said.