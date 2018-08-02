Delaware candidate pays ex-Pussycat Doll $20 for endorsement

A candidate for state representative in Delaware says he hasn't violated any rules in paying $20 to have a former member of the musical group The Pussycat Dolls record an endorsement video.
The News Journal reports Dover City Councilman David Anderson said Kaya Jones had already praised him, so he asked her to record it. He brokered the deal using the website Cameo, which lets you pay for shoutouts from hundreds of minor celebrities.
The Republican says he first met Jones at April's pro-gun rally in Dover. Cameo requests customers to write scripts, but Anderson says the Canadian's video came "from her heart."
State candidates aren't barred from paying for endorsements, but it's an uncommon practice.
Anderson's July 12 tweet of the video has amassed eight likes as of Thursday.
Comments