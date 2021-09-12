When will Middle GA finally cool off? Here’s when it will begin to feel like fall

Middle Georgia residents haven’t been able to walk outside without sweating for months, and the cool days of fall are far from close.

The past few days in Macon, the weather has seemed shockingly pleasant, but the illusion will end heading into the weekend and early next week with high temperatures rising into the 90s.

“Right now we’re kind of having one of our first little cooldowns, I guess you could call it,” said Ryan Willis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Although the temperature remains in the high 80s, Willis said the humidity has dropped for the past several days making the temperature seem less unbearable.

“While it will be warm in the afternoon still, because we are just at the beginning of September, it will feel a lot nicer and it will be a lot cooler in the mornings too,” he said.

However, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts the next two weeks have a higher chance of warmer weather than normal for this time of year, Willis said.

“It doesn’t look like we’re going to have any huge, major cooldowns over the next couple of weeks that would make us feel really, really fall-like or anything like that and usually around here we’re talking more October, sometimes later in September before we get any notably cooler temperatures,” he said.

In Georgia, the temperatures can stay high even at the beginning of October. Willis said the average high temperature for Oct. 1 is 84 degrees in Macon.

The average high temperature doesn’t drop into the 70’s until Oct. 15 with a normal high of 79 degrees, he said.

“Living down here in the South, it does take a little bit longer for us to get the real cooler fall temperatures usually, but we’re not too far out from where we start expecting that,” he said.

