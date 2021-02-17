Weather

More soggy weather bound for Georgia as storms roll in stirring a chance of tornadoes

National Weather Service

While parts of the country shiver and brace for icy weather, the chills for most of Georgia this week have come in the form of cold rain.

After a dreary winter weekend of downpours and drizzle, sunshine returned to the midstate Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now, forecasters say, the cloudless respite will be short-lived.

Rain, up to 3 inches in some spots, was expected to return overnight Wednesday — along with a slight chance of severe thunderstorms — and last into Friday. High temperatures both days will hover around 50 degrees.

The National Weather Service’s outpost in Peachtree City on Wednesday was calling for a “slight risk” of “strong-to-severe” storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

The areas most likely affected lie south of a line from Columbus to Macon to Sandersville.

Thursday’s foul-weather threats included damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, a “brief tornado,” and heavy rains that could trigger “brief flooding,” forecasters said.

