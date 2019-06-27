Do you remember the deadly Middle Georgia flood of 1994? Share your stories with us.

Here are 5 risks that come with floodwater Biggest hazards sometimes come after the storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Biggest hazards sometimes come after the storm.

In 1994, a tropical storm named Alberto made landfall near Destin, Florida.

The storm’s peak winds were recorded at 65 mph, but they quickly diminished as Albert moved into southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia. There was little wind damage, but heavy rains accompanied the storm.

What was left Alberto would stall over Middle Georgia, causing a monstrous flood that destroyed homes, closed major roadways and left residents behind to pick up the pieces.

When all was said and done, 33 people died from July 5 to July 14, 1994, according to Telegraph reports. Thirty-one of the deaths were in Georgia, and two died in Alabama.

It’s been 25 years since the flood of 1994 ravaged Middle Georgia, and the Telegraph wants to hear from you.

If you lived through the flood of 1994, email Britneé Davis, bdavis@mcclatchy.com, and share your story.

Here’s what we need:

Your name

Where you live now

Where you lived during the flood

How the flood impacted you and your family

Photos, if you have them

The Telegraph will share these memories in a later print edition and on Macon.com.