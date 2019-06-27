Weather
Do you remember the deadly Middle Georgia flood of 1994? Share your stories with us.
Here are 5 risks that come with floodwater
In 1994, a tropical storm named Alberto made landfall near Destin, Florida.
The storm’s peak winds were recorded at 65 mph, but they quickly diminished as Albert moved into southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia. There was little wind damage, but heavy rains accompanied the storm.
What was left Alberto would stall over Middle Georgia, causing a monstrous flood that destroyed homes, closed major roadways and left residents behind to pick up the pieces.
When all was said and done, 33 people died from July 5 to July 14, 1994, according to Telegraph reports. Thirty-one of the deaths were in Georgia, and two died in Alabama.
It’s been 25 years since the flood of 1994 ravaged Middle Georgia, and the Telegraph wants to hear from you.
If you lived through the flood of 1994, email Britneé Davis, bdavis@mcclatchy.com, and share your story.
Here’s what we need:
- Your name
- Where you live now
- Where you lived during the flood
- How the flood impacted you and your family
- Photos, if you have them
The Telegraph will share these memories in a later print edition and on Macon.com.
Comments