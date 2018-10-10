Five hurricanes that wreaked havoc in Georgia before ‘catastrophic’ Michael

As Hurricane Michael pounds the Florida Panhandle and is expected to move into Georgia, here is a look back at five iconic hurricanes to impact Georgia.
1. Tropical Storm Alberto, 1994
It rained. Then it rained some more. Oh, and it rained. The folks in Macon remember this one as simply the Flood of ‘94. Alberto followed a similar path to Michael as it made landfall in Destin, Florida, before moving into Georgia. The storm stalled out for a couple of days bringing torrential rains. There were 33 deaths (31 in Georgia, two in Alabama) attributed to Alberto. On July 6, Macon’s water plant flooded and left residents without water until July 27.
2. Hurricane Opal, 1995
This storm is the most similar to Michael. It also entered through the panhandle of Florida but didn’t veer east, causing more of an impact to the Columbus and Atlanta area than to Middle Georgia like Michael is anticipated to do. Over 45,000 people were left without power due to the storm. 9 deaths and over 20 inches of rain in some area was attributed to the massive Category 4 storm.
3. Hurricane Irma, 2017
One of the more recent storms to make the list, Irma packed a significant punch to the state of Georgia. It caused flooding in the Savannah River District and downed trees and power lines around the state. It made landfall in Florida as a Category 4. Despite its weakened state, Irma contributed to three deaths in the state of Georgia.
4. Hurricane David, 1979
This Category 5 storm reached sustained winds of over 175 mph and left the Dominican Republic devastated. It then marched toward the east coast. Luckily, it weakened to substantially before coming on shore in Savannah. Two people were killed by the rising tides associated with David. It left many without power for a few weeks.
5. Hurricane Dennis, 2005
Dennis the Menace? It was a Category 4 when it made landfall in Cuba before making landfall again as a Category 3 storm through the panhandle of Florida before tracking west toward Alabama and Mississippi. This one showcases just how bad the outer bands of a storm can be. It brought flooding to parts of the Atlanta area. This storm resulted in the deaths of two people and caused millions of dollars in damages to the state of Georgia.
Comments