Vicious winds pound Panama City Beach as Hurricane Michael makes landfall

Strong winds continue to pound Panama City Beach, Florida as powerful Hurricane Michael makes landfall slightly east of the beach community on Oct. 10, 2018.
By
Up Next
Strong winds continue to pound Panama City Beach, Florida as powerful Hurricane Michael makes landfall slightly east of the beach community on Oct. 10, 2018.
By

Weather

Five hurricanes that wreaked havoc in Georgia before ‘catastrophic’ Michael

By Justin Baxley

jbaxley@macon.com

October 10, 2018 03:19 PM

As Hurricane Michael pounds the Florida Panhandle and is expected to move into Georgia, here is a look back at five iconic hurricanes to impact Georgia.

As powerful category 4 Hurricane Michael nears the Florida coast, conditions have quickly deteriorated in Panama City Beach, Florida on Oct. 10, 2018.

By

1. Tropical Storm Alberto, 1994

It rained. Then it rained some more. Oh, and it rained. The folks in Macon remember this one as simply the Flood of ‘94. Alberto followed a similar path to Michael as it made landfall in Destin, Florida, before moving into Georgia. The storm stalled out for a couple of days bringing torrential rains. There were 33 deaths (31 in Georgia, two in Alabama) attributed to Alberto. On July 6, Macon’s water plant flooded and left residents without water until July 27.

Powerful Hurricane Michael nears the Florida coast with expect landfall coming close to Panama City Beach.

By

2. Hurricane Opal, 1995

This storm is the most similar to Michael. It also entered through the panhandle of Florida but didn’t veer east, causing more of an impact to the Columbus and Atlanta area than to Middle Georgia like Michael is anticipated to do. Over 45,000 people were left without power due to the storm. 9 deaths and over 20 inches of rain in some area was attributed to the massive Category 4 storm.

Columbus native Ashley Simmons Bailey comes home to Columbus with her husband Steven Bailey, a Key West, Florida, native as the powerful storm threatens to wipe out their tiny island. A lifelong Key West 'conch,' this is first time that Steven has

By

3. Hurricane Irma, 2017

One of the more recent storms to make the list, Irma packed a significant punch to the state of Georgia. It caused flooding in the Savannah River District and downed trees and power lines around the state. It made landfall in Florida as a Category 4. Despite its weakened state, Irma contributed to three deaths in the state of Georgia.

A look at some of the damage in Macon on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Irma passed through.

By

4. Hurricane David, 1979

This Category 5 storm reached sustained winds of over 175 mph and left the Dominican Republic devastated. It then marched toward the east coast. Luckily, it weakened to substantially before coming on shore in Savannah. Two people were killed by the rising tides associated with David. It left many without power for a few weeks.

This video provides an explanation of storm surge. Storm surge is what officials use when determining who to evacuate, following the axiom "run from water, hide from wind".

By

5. Hurricane Dennis, 2005

Dennis the Menace? It was a Category 4 when it made landfall in Cuba before making landfall again as a Category 3 storm through the panhandle of Florida before tracking west toward Alabama and Mississippi. This one showcases just how bad the outer bands of a storm can be. It brought flooding to parts of the Atlanta area. This storm resulted in the deaths of two people and caused millions of dollars in damages to the state of Georgia.

You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

By

  Comments  