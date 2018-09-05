Intense winds as Gordon makes landfall near Alabama - Mississippi line

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
By
How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Weather

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative

Funnel clouds drop down across Georgia

Weather

Funnel clouds drop down across Georgia

Severe storms generated lightning, high winds, hail, and possible tornadoes across Georgia on Wednesday. This video shows a funnel cloud near Eastman, where there was a tornado warning issued.

Whatever happened to winter?

Weather

Whatever happened to winter?

Winter 2017, we hardly knew you. With warm weather seemingly set in for good, winter's chill seems but a memory for Middle Georgia. These scenes were recorded on the Mercer University campus in Macon on Feb. 16, 2017.

What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

Weather

What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

Above average temperatures are expected this winter in the southern part of the United States, the Rockies and Hawaii as well as western and northern Alaska and northern New England. But some areas will see below average temperatures.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Telegraph App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service