A low pressure system is sitting over South Georgia. What that means during hurricane season

A low pressure weather system sitting over South Georgia could potentially lead to a tropical weather formation, according to an update from the National Weather Service’s Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida.

“A broad trough is essentially an elongated area of low pressure extending from the center of a region,” an NWS meteorologist told the Ledger-Enquirer. “The center of the region for this system happens to be southern Georgia.”

Current conditions are expected to be conducive for some gradual development of a tropical disturbance over the weekend and into early next week.

The system is expected to slowly drift offshore of coastal North and South Carolina. Chances for a tropical weather formation are low — 10% within the next 48 hours and 30% over the next five days.

Here is the weekend forecast for Columbus and Macon. For more updates, visit the NWS Atlanta website or follow the Twitter account @NWSAtlanta.

Columbus

Columbus residents can expect cloudy conditions Thursday with a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Chance will increase to 60% Friday before decreasing back to 30% through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the low 90s.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Muscogee, Chattahoochee and Harris counties through next Wednesday for scattered, severe thunderstorms.

Macon

Macon residents can expect a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Thursday. Chances will increase to 40% Friday before decreasing to 20% throughout the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the low 90s.

A hazardous weather outlook has also been issued for Macon-Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones and Twiggs counties through next Wednesday for scattered, severe thunderstorms.