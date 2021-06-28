Tropical Storm Danny strengthens off Lowcountry coast; landfall expected this evening

A weather system off the South Carolina coast strengthened into Tropical Storm Danny just after 3 p.m. Monday.

As of a 3:05 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the system was located about 60 miles east-southeast of Beaufort and moving west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical storm Danny was continuing to build momentum around 4:45 p.m. Monday and was 35 miles east of Beaufort with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the latest Hurricane Center bulletin. The tropical storm is expected to make landfall early Monday evening before moving east-central Georgia early later on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland, according to the bulletin.

Portions of South Carolina’s coast had been under a tropical storm warning for most of the afternoon. That includes areas from Edisto Beach to the South Santee River. Tropical storm conditions were expected somewhere in the warning area within the next 12 hours.

A weather station at Folly Beach reported a wind gust of 41 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of the storm was predicted to make landfall along the coast of South Carolina in the warning area Monday evening.

The outer bands of the storm brought some rain and wind gusts to the Beaufort County area well before landfall, Ron Morales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said around 2:15 p.m.

He said the system was moving swiftly but wasn’t expected to impact the southern coastal part of the state as much as the Charleston area. Still, he expected noticeable wind and possible signs of flooding.

“It’s hard to envision widespread flooding at this point, but there will be some ponding of water in places that get repeatedly hit by these showers that have come through over the last couple weeks,” Morales said.

Some slight strengthening of the system was expected, and the depression was forecast to become a tropical storm before it made landfall, according to the 3 p.m. Hurricane Center bulletin. Rapid weakening was forecast after landfall.

Several inches of rain was expected along the coasts of southern South Carolina and Georgia through Tuesday. Because the region has been dry, the chance of widespread flooding was less, the bulletin said, but local flooding cannot be ruled out.

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a flood advisory until 6:30 p.m., according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The main risks with the storm, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service in Charleston, include: