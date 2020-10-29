Hurricane Zeta by the numbers: Rain, wind and storm surge pummel the Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Zeta unleashed strong winds and heavy rain as it battered the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

The storm was a Category 2 hurricane when it made landfall at about 4 p.m. near Cocodrie, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center. Southeastern Louisiana and South Mississippi were expected to see hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge through the evening.

So, how did Zeta impact the area? Here’s a look at some totals for the Mississippi coast.

The highest wind speeds reported in the region topped 100 mph. Forecasters recorded a speed of 101 mph in Gulfport and 104 mph at the Bay Waveland Yacht Club in Bay St. Louis, according to the National Weather Center’s New Orleans office as of 8:30 p.m Wednesday.

A Category 2 hurricane packs winds ranging from 96 to 110 mph, bringing the potential for damage to the siding and roofing of buildings and ”shallowly rooted” trees, according to the weather service.

Zeta also brought flooding to the Mississippi coast, with peak water levels going over the “major flooding” threshold in some areas before receding late Wednesday, preliminary data show. Inundation totals were more than 8 feet at Bay Waveland and 7 feet at Pascagoula.

In New Orleans, 2.93 inches of rain fell Wednesday, breaking the previous all-time high of 1.51 inches. That record had stood since 1980.

“Quick look at peak inundation values across our area — it is clear that the Mississippi Coastline was hit hard with surge associated with Hurricane #Zeta,” forecasters wrote on Twitter.

Zeta, which weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday, is forecast to continue its path toward the northeast. It was about 50 miles west of Asheville, North Carolina, and had maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph, the National Hurricane Center said as of 7 a.m.