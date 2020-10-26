Storm-weary Gulf Coast braces for Zeta, which is forecast to become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches the Gulf Coast of the United States this week, forecasts show.

Areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle will likely see impacts from the storm starting Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm-weary region is bracing for heavy rain, damaging winds and the potential for isolated tornadoes, the National Weather Service in New Orleans says. Portions of the Gulf Coast could see between 4 and 6 inches of rain, with coastal Mississippi getting up to 6 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Coastal flooding due to storm surge is also possible, meteorologist Danielle Manning with the National Weather Service told McClatchy News.

Tropical Storm Zeta 10 AM CT Update- Zeta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today and impact the N. Gulf Coast by mid week. Strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and tornadoes are all possible. Make sure you are prepared for these potential impacts to our area! pic.twitter.com/c2VsJLRurk — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 26, 2020

Forecasters say fast-moving Zeta will likely become a hurricane Monday as it approaches the northern Yucatan Peninsula. Risk of storm surge and flash flooding are expected in the region, with Zeta dumping heavy rainfall across the Cayman Islands and western Cuba through Tuesday.

The storm could “start to weaken a bit” as it nears the northern part of the Gulf, Manning said. “That’s why we say it could be a strong tropical storm or a hurricane by then.”

Tropical storm-force winds are forecast to arrive in the northern U.S. Gulf Coast by early Wednesday, maps show. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to hook right after hitting the Gulf Coast, soaking the southern Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states Thursday and Friday, forecasts show. Much of the southeastern U.S., including Georgia and the Carolinas, could also see several inches of rain.

Widespread rainfall totaling 2 or 3 inches is likely north of Interstate 85 in Georgia “with locally higher amounts possible” as Zeta pushes east through the latter half of the week, the National Weather Service says.

The deluge of wet weather could also lead to minor river and flash flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On Monday morning, Zeta was moving northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Zeta is the 27th named storm in what has been an unusually active hurricane season.

Some portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast could see up to 6 inches of rain as Tropical Storm Zeta nears, forecast maps show. Image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center.