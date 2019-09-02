After Dorian, are more hurricanes on the way? Forecasters monitor 4 other storm systems

Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas as it nears U.S. coast Hurricane Dorian's center is about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's center is about 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm approaches the U.S.

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward the United States, including Florida and the Carolinas, forecasters are monitoring four other systems in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Dorian continues to devastate the Bahamas as the Category 4 storm closes in on Florida and continues its crawl toward the Carolinas.

But as the areas in its path brace for its impact, forecasters are keeping an eye on other systems in the Atlantic that have potential to form into cyclones, the National Hurricane Center says.

A disturbance producing showers and thunderstorms “a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands” has an 80 percent chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is moving northwest across the eastern Atlantic Ocean, and a tropical depression is expected to form in the next day or so, the National Hurricane Center says.

Another disturbance that’s located over the south-central Gulf of Mexico also has a high chance of cyclone formation in the next few days.

This system is producing showers and thunderstorms and has a 60 percent chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and a 70 percent chance in the next five days as it moves slowly toward the coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center says.

A third system located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda has a smaller chance of cyclone formation over the next few days.

Although the disturbance is producing “persistent shower and thunderstorm activity,” it only has a 30 percent chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours and a 40 percent chance in five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It’s slowly moving north and a tropical depression could form in the next few days, the National Hurricane Center says.

Forecasters are also monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to emerge between Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center says, but it has no chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance in five days.